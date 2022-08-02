Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. 88,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,167. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

