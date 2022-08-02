Unisocks Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,729.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for $37,895.11 or 1.61922615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and $5,729.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

