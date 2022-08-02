United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $365.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a maintains rating and issued a $306.00 price objective (up previously from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $357.90.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $319.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 29.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

