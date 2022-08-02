United States Cellular (USM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Cellular Price Performance

USM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.37. 497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,259. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

