United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,066 shares.The stock last traded at $102.81 and had previously closed at $103.97.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.69.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.
