United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,066 shares.The stock last traded at $102.81 and had previously closed at $103.97.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.69.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

