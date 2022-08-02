Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Decreased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Universal Display comprises 2.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.15% of Universal Display worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 53.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,828.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 93,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.22.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,013. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

