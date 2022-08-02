Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,464. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 753.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

