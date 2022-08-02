Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 39,186 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

