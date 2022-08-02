Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 304 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

