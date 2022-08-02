Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 134.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial
In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,540,199. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE COF opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
