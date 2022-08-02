Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.