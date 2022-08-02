Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49.

