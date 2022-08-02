Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Cut by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

