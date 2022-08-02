Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,645,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after buying an additional 154,233 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $251.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

