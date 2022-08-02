Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,707,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 91,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,116. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

