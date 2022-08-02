Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.91. 960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

