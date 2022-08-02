Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

