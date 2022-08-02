Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.77 million.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 633,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $117,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

