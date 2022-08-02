VeChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $179.93 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $179.93 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

