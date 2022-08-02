Verge Hits Market Cap of $61.75 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Verge has a market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00254795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,508,996,363 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.