Verge Hits Market Cap of $61.75 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Verge has a market cap of $61.75 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021850 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00254795 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000389 BTC.
About Verge
Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,508,996,363 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
