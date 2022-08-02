Vericel (VCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Vericel’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Vericel has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vericel by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vericel to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.