Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.51 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.51 ($0.28). Approximately 1,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.28).

Verici Dx Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market capitalization of £38.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.

About Verici Dx

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

