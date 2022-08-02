Viberate 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $229,911.00 (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $229,911.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003816 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00128148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,370,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

