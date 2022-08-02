Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$40.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.86 million.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VMD opened at C$10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of C$390.74 million and a PE ratio of 35.86. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of C$4.53 and a 1 year high of C$10.21.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

