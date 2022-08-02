Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €113.00 ($116.49) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) price target on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($117.53) price target on Vinci in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($115.46) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Performance

EPA:DG traded down €1.63 ($1.68) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €91.75 ($94.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.82. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($91.55).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.