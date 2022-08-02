Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Price Target Raised to €113.00 at Barclays

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from €112.00 ($115.46) to €113.00 ($116.49) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($121.65) to €112.00 ($115.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($116.49) to €114.00 ($117.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($119.59) to €119.00 ($122.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS VCISY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 110,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,283. Vinci has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.