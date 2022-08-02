Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

