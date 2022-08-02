Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 481,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,374. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 237,607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

