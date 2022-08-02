Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Up 42.2% in July

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,200 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 30th total of 602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:NCV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 3,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
