Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

