VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $105,765.10 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,860,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,296,265.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

VOXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth approximately $580,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

