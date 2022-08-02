Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $18.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair downgraded Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Vroom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.85. Vroom has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.