W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Receives Maintains Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $86.58. 31,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

