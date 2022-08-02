W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Director Purchases $88,692.90 in Stock

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Ellwood Brockbank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,660. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

