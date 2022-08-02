WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 94 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $226.21 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.85 and its 200 day moving average is $284.80. The company has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

