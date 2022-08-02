WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 45,958 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,211.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Hallett bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

KAR stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

