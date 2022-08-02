WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Trading Up 2.4 %

DOCU stock opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

