WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,848,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.