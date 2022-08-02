Waves (WAVES) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $426.25 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Waves has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $5.77 or 0.00025065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $628.60 million and $426.25 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017411 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005108 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000878 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Waves Profile
WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,957,064 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.
