WebDollar Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $40,503.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WebDollar

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,537,001,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars.

