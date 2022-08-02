WebDollar Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $40,503.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002905 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064555 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About WebDollar
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,537,001,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.