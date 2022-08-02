Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pool (POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2022 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $570.00 to $465.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $400.00.

7/22/2022 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $490.00 to $415.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $465.00 to $370.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $560.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $485.00 to $400.00.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $363.32 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Pool Co alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.