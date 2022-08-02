Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $8,709,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 281,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

