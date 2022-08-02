Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 1st

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,650,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,834,000 after acquiring an additional 97,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

