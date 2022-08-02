WeOwn (CHX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.00

WeOwn (CHX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market cap of $517,660.84 and $24.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeOwn has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,835.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00031400 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket.

Buying and Selling WeOwn

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

