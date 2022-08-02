WhiteCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $724,611.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.03 million and approximately $724,611.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000940 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

