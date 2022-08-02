WideOpenWest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 14,670 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,015% compared to the average daily volume of 1,316 call options.

Insider Transactions at WideOpenWest

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Institutional Trading of WideOpenWest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.