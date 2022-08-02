Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFCM opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

