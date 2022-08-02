Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of WTFCM opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17.
About Wintrust Financial
