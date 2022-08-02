Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $287.13 or 0.01245850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $156.26 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00627242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034563 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,398,878 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

