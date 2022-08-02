X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,175.00

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $5,175.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

