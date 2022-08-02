X Financial (XYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $140.14 million for the quarter.
X Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XYF remained flat at $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. X Financial has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58.
About X Financial
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
